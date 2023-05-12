Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.