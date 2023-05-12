Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,398 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,221,843 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average is $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

