Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.95 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $80.99 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00011039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018337 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,701.43 or 1.00079323 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.03517765 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $4,491,257.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

