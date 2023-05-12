WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.57.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ WKME opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $701.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of -0.23. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 105.46% and a negative net margin of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in WalkMe by 46.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in WalkMe by 744.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.