Wanchain Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $40.43 million and $770,644.67 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00056039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00041382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00019139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000886 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,532,205 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

