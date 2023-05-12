Wedbush Trims Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Target Price to $90.00

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

WD has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.1 %

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $64.63 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $115.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.78.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.