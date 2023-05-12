Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Expensify (EXFY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ: EXFY) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2023 – Expensify was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

5/10/2023 – Expensify had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $10.00.

5/10/2023 – Expensify had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00.

5/10/2023 – Expensify had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00.

5/10/2023 – Expensify had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $12.00.

4/21/2023 – Expensify had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Expensify had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EXFY stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 774,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $401.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.18% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,412,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,251,384.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,412,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,251,384.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $542,600 over the last 90 days. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Expensify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Expensify by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Expensify by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Expensify by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

