Wells Fargo & Company Trims CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Target Price to $76.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

NYSE:CVS opened at $68.97 on Monday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

