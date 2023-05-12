Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,810 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after buying an additional 1,674,989 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,769 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $72,511,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after buying an additional 936,800 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.41. 143,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 344.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

