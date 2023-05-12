Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Bank of America

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
WDC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.
Western Digital Stock Performance
WDC stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.
