Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Bank of America

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WDC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,628,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 355,610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Western Digital by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961,971 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 928,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,702,000 after acquiring an additional 163,307 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Further Reading

