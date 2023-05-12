Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Shares Down 1.6%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 10,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 40,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25.

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

