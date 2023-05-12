Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $128.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $119.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WLK. Barclays increased their price target on Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Westlake from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $113.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $137.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $746,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 282.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 23.3% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

