Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at UBS Group

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Westlake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.00.

WLK opened at $113.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Westlake will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

