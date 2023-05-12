Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$26.50 at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WTE. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WTE opened at C$29.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.10. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$21.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.7348033 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

