Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.91.

WCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.46 per share, with a total value of C$52,300.00. Insiders bought a total of 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $178,651 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

WCP opened at C$9.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$7.70 and a 1-year high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2164179 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

