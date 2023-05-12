WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of WYY stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.13. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

Get WidePoint alerts:

About WidePoint

(Get Rating)

Read More

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.