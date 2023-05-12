WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYYGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of WYY stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.13. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

