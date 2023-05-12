William Blair Weighs in on Trex Company, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TREX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $67.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Trex by 36,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

