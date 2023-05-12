WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading 0% Higher

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.42 and last traded at $50.41. 3,276,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,902,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.39.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

