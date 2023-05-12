Wolfe Research Downgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Underperform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has $100.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QLYS. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.73.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $114.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.22.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $130.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,590,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,305 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Qualys by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Qualys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Qualys by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

