XIDO FINANCE Price Down 0% This Week (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00007928 BTC on exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $59.39 million and approximately $12,979.51 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s launch date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

