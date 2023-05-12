Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $144.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.11.
Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of YUM opened at $137.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.94. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Activity at Yum! Brands
In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
Yum! Brands Company Profile
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
