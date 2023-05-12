Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $144.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.11.

Shares of YUM opened at $137.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.94. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

