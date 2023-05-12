ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Cap of $413,507.12

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $413,507.12 and approximately $10.24 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00120275 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00047762 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00029772 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

