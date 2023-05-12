Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.89.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $115.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.28.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

