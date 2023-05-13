121,572 Shares in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Bought by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Triple Flag Precious Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,633,693,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,183,000. William Marsh Rice University bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,975,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,426,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $6,136,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE TFPM opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.