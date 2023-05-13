14,237 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $242.60 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.84 and a 200-day moving average of $250.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

