15,161 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. 3,807,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,428,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

