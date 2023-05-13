35,843 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,029,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,053,000 after purchasing an additional 269,814 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 89,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 475,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after purchasing an additional 102,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CL opened at $81.98 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

