AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.0% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $147.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.15. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.