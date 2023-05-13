ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.06 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $1,546.77 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018393 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,838.33 or 1.00004987 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002179 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,142.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.