Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Absa Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $18.40 on Friday. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67.

Absa Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.5416 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Absa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Product Solutions Cluster, Everyday Banking Relationship Banking, ARO RBB, CIB, Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations, and Barclay’s Separation. The Product Solutions Cluster segment offers product solutions to the retail consumer.

