Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 518 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Recommended Stories

