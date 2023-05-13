Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $381.92 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,667 shares of company stock worth $114,105,971. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

