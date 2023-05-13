Abundance Wealth Counselors Trims Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,102.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $103,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BDN opened at $3.62 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $622.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $129.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 304.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.