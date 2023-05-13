Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.75. Accelerate Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 227,371 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $74.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

Insider Activity at Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $73,148.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,996.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $29,505.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,640 shares in the company, valued at $64,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $73,148.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,996.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,988 shares of company stock worth $138,617 in the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

