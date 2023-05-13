Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $65.20

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.20 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 66 ($0.83). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 65.80 ($0.83), with a volume of 100,139 shares changing hands.

Accsys Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.72 million, a P/E ratio of -538.33 and a beta of 1.23.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid wood for use in windows, doors, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

