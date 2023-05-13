Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 848 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6 %

DG opened at $218.51 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.