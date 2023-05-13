Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CGI were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CGI by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CGI by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

GIB opened at $102.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $103.50.

GIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

