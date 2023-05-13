Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.