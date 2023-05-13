Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 46,036 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,704,000 after purchasing an additional 762,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 453,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $26,073,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,530,746 shares of company stock valued at $88,271,827. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

