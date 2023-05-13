Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 155.1% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,070,301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,383,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,406,000 after buying an additional 1,582,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 28.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after buying an additional 1,069,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.30.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $67.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.