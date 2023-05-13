Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 276 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $53,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

JKHY opened at $155.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

