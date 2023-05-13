Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 6,570 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $129.30 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $6,922,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $936,645,494.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $6,922,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,645,494.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 472,342 shares of company stock valued at $69,690,119 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

