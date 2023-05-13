Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 7,618 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,882,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 150.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after buying an additional 792,717 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $38,522,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,212,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $73.10 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.63.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

