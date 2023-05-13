AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. AcuityAds had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

AcuityAds Stock Up 5.1 %

ILLM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 79,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.