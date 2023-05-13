AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM) Announces Earnings Results

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. AcuityAds had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

AcuityAds Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:ILLM opened at $1.45 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised AcuityAds from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on AcuityAds from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.