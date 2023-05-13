Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Update

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 20,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Adams Resources & Energy Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN:AE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.30. 15,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,261. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.94. The company has a market cap of $84.25 million, a P/E ratio of 222.01 and a beta of 0.85. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $747.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.67 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter worth $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on AE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
