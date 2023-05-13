AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AHCO. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.92.

AdaptHealth Stock Up 5.1 %

AHCO opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.66.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

