Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Adobe were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,092,170,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 1.8 %

ADBE traded down $6.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.45. 4,278,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,582. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.60. The firm has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.