Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lessened by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 32,192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,988 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.45. 4,278,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.60. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

