Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37. 4,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 78,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$65.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

